Btr Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in United Health Group (UNH); Daiwa Securities Group Lowered Its Wex (WEX) Holding by $1.13 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 5,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 26,949 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $198.34. About 23,189 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $245.81. About 779,667 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (Prn) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,710 shares to 11,184 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer (NYSE:BAC) by 477,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Square (Prn).

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WEX reports top-line growth of 19% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,666 shares to 56,636 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

