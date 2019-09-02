Btr Capital Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position By $814,023; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Btr Capital Management Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 4,307 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 98,778 shares with $18.76 million value, up from 94,471 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 8.64% above currents $204.35 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $211 target. Citigroup maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. See Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $264.0000 274.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $207 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $221 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $230.0000 220.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $211 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $186 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $235 Maintain

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.50 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands divests whisky brand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “13 Pot Stocks That Have Rallied as Other Cannabis Stocks Have Imploded – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 41,197 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 0.3% or 21,640 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,472 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Co holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 125,521 shares. Marlowe L P reported 7.54% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 181,539 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 7,155 were accumulated by B And T Dba Alpha. Waddell Reed has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Florida-based Raymond James Service Advsr has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 524 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has 10,550 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 35,797 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 41,184 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 0.78% stake.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferox Mngmt Lp accumulated 26,200 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Covington Capital owns 190,230 shares. Boyar Asset has 1,219 shares. Penbrook Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,844 shares. 740 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Limited Company. 4,545 are owned by Cidel Asset Inc. United American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management), a New York-based fund reported 121,490 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bancorporation reported 55,381 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Alesco Llc has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Frontier Inv, Texas-based fund reported 348,778 shares. California-based David R Rahn Associate has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 2.66% or 2.88 million shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,513 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 34,000 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) stake by 3,907 shares to 10,120 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 194,106 shares and now owns 29,431 shares. Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.