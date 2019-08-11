Btr Capital Management Cut Its Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Baxter International (BAX) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 39,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 505,290 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.07 million, down from 544,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.07M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Cypress Capital Gp has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mar Vista Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 706,634 shares. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,441 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 10,998 shares. Kempen Management Nv invested in 0.01% or 549 shares. Nine Masts Cap invested in 4,300 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 330,264 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 0.27% stake. Bowen Hanes Inc invested in 2% or 323,542 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 116,744 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 6,016 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 5.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 10,728 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 7.87% stake. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.82% or 80,912 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund by 144,710 shares to 164,403 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 90,469 shares. The California-based Covington Management has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hudock Capital Gru Lc has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Alps Advisors stated it has 27,612 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 8,498 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 5,392 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tru Of Vermont has 3,263 shares. Moreover, John G Ullman Assoc has 0.82% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 55,726 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 50,036 shares or 1.06% of the stock. 65,302 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 2,720 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc Com by 60,658 shares to 722,074 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH).