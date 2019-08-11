Btr Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC); Voloridge Investment Management Lowered Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding by $1.75 Million; Share Value Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,618 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 33,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 470,783 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management owns 1,610 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 15,370 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested in 0.24% or 7,761 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 214,266 were reported by Tiedemann Lc. Natixis holds 0.03% or 35,883 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Sei has invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 275,046 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.07% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 2,135 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 307,316 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 599,241 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7,423 shares to 36,731 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 210,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,842 shares to 73,154 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) by 17,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,939 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).