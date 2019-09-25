Btr Capital Management Boosted Its Merck& Co. (MRK) Holding by $343,620; Market Valuation Rose; Winslow Asset Management Cut Position in Pulte Group Com (PHM) as Market Value Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 53,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 533,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.87 million, down from 586,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 906,435 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 138,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, up from 134,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.29 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,842 shares to 97,741 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,170 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

