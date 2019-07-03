Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Anne F. Rankin, Insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY), Acquired 95 shares of the Company; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was reinitiated by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) earned “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Maxim Group. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Oppenheimer. See ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $14 New Target: $16 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $8.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $14

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 buys, and 0 sales for $17.05 million activity. Shares for $106,583 were bought by RANKIN VICTOIRE G. $29,497 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by RANKIN BRUCE T on Friday, March 1. 10 shares were bought by Williams Margo J.V., worth $642. On Monday, March 4 RANKIN ALISON A bought $11,242 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 173 shares. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $130 was made by Butler Clara R on Wednesday, March 20. Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought $193 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, March 21. Trust dated December 21 – 2004 – between Claiborne R. Rankin – as trustee – & Julia L. Rankin – creating a trust FBO Julia L. Rankin had bought 3 shares worth $195 on Tuesday, April 9.

The insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Anne F. Rankin has made a sudden deal in the Ohio-based company that is having a total value $5,129 USD. As reported in the SEC electronic document filed on July 03, 2019, Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Anne F. Rankin obtained 95 shares at an average stock price per share of $54.0. At the moment, Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Anne F. Rankin possess 4,741 shares or 0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 294,544 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 16,629 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,553 shares. 5,150 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co. Us Financial Bank De owns 6,312 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 17,776 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital L P has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 14,819 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Adams Asset Ltd Liability owns 17,254 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,737 shares. Diamond Hill Cap reported 181,695 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P invested in 10,540 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. 12,000 shares were bought by Grossman Jerrold B, worth $48,000. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $18,000 was made by Mond James on Friday, May 17. Biotest Divestiture Trust also sold $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, June 6. $120,000 worth of stock was bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. 25,000 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares with value of $100,000 were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. The insider PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought $16.00M. The insider LENZ BRIAN bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Management Limited Partnership holds 4.59 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 4,115 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 1.56% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 322,183 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). 400 are held by Strs Ohio. Financial Bank Of America De owns 6,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 6.52 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Northern Corp invested in 0% or 261,571 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 44,891 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 43,700 shares.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $230.83 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.