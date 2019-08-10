Btim Upped Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding; Dana Investment Advisors Raised Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 341.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 73,551 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 95,103 shares with $17.32M value, up from 21,552 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $53.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Btim Corp increased Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp acquired 17,723 shares as Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)'s stock declined 2.77%. The Btim Corp holds 508,940 shares with $13.47M value, up from 491,217 last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc now has $8.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.93 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Btim Corp decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 11,712 shares to 737,556 valued at $115.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) stake by 26,894 shares and now owns 126,410 shares. A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited holds 0.07% or 2.88M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 84,334 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 1.07M shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,969 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc accumulated 41,968 shares. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 78,085 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 15,211 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 167,300 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 67,184 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 123,988 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 10.83M shares stake. Churchill Corp holds 0.37% or 531,424 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 15,470 shares to 183,855 valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 101,181 shares and now owns 469,524 shares. Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research.