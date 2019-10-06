Btim Upped F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake by $614,945; Stock Value Declined; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $649,440 as Stock Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $390.62. About 276,601 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Btim Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 4,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 130,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.06M, up from 126,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 736,889 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland Com Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 54,729 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,101 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Captrust Advsrs stated it has 969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Republic Investment Incorporated has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 960,181 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% or 5,528 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2.40M shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 8,383 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 236,861 shares. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 1.13 million shares. Matarin Cap Management reported 14,645 shares stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.03% or 5.40 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 13 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 6,581 shares to 115,905 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,861 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc Com (NYSE:FLO).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “F5 Networks Announces Date for Q3 Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F5 Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Piper Jaffray Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.65 million for 20.43 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny reported 15,424 shares. Cornerstone invested in 390 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dnb Asset As owns 11,973 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors reported 1,675 shares. 957 were accumulated by Sequoia Fincl Limited. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.54% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Smithfield holds 219 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.01% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,929 shares. Fil Limited reported 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 122,800 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dillon & Associates Inc invested in 11,444 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Avenir Corp reported 74,548 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 7.52M shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 30,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).