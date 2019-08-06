Btim Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $5.55 Million; Hightower Advisors Has Lowered Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 43.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 34,896 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 45,343 shares with $2.55M value, down from 80,239 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 1.64M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%

Btim Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp sold 39,906 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Btim Corp holds 771,181 shares with $107.80 million value, down from 811,087 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $341.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,333 shares to 2,620 valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgm Growth Pptys Llc stake by 27,151 shares and now owns 34,789 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.35M for 19.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 53,800 shares. Trust Inv Advisors accumulated 1.21% or 18,275 shares. Moreover, Denali Advisors Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 6,900 shares. 8,935 are held by Southeast Asset Advisors. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,326 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Leavell Management reported 6,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1.67M shares. Moreover, Campbell And Company Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,448 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 58,023 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 127,842 shares. Qv Investors Inc has invested 0.71% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 121,747 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WSM in report on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverbridge Prtn has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peoples Fincl Service has 27,908 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 4.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Live Your Vision Lc holds 1,828 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Western owns 2,202 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grand Jean Cap Mngmt has 1,497 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Co has 15,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Inv Advsr has 0.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 4.06% or 258,837 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.77% or 33,394 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt reported 3.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 1.69% stake. 85,847 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.80% above currents $130.16 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Btim Corp increased International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 4,601 shares to 122,486 valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 131,773 shares and now owns 209,640 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.