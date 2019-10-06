Btim Trimmed Its Holding in Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) by $394,893 as Stock Value Rose; As M&T Bank (MTB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Stake

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 434,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, down from 438,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 254,286 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees FY Adj EPS $3.61-Adj EPS $3.71; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EBITDA $66.9M; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.61 TO $3.71; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 24/04/2018 – Comfort Keepers® Releases Senior Mental Health and Wellbeing Guide to Highlight the Importance of Healthy Emotional Habits and Social Interaction; 28/03/2018 – WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 55,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 351,017 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.70 million, up from 295,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in M&T Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 515,138 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Management Lc reported 1,771 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Co owns 156,243 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc invested in 34,051 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Graham Investment Advsr Lp owns 32,820 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 0.5% or 224,125 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 13,300 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability owns 72,159 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H owns 4,150 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn invested in 504 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 195,990 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Confluence Investment Ltd has 0.33% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Connors Investor Service accumulated 1.54% or 68,347 shares. Ims Management invested in 0.3% or 2,390 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M&T Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “M&T Bank enters downtown Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on February 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AES, M&T Bank and Roper Technologies – Investorplace.com” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “M&T Bank’s Philadelphia branches will get $9 million in upgrades – Buffalo Business First” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank Corporation Announces 2019 Capital Plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 15,397 shares to 84,640 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 289,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.63M shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.44 million for 16.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 2.91% less from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp holds 0.14% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) or 923,945 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 72,968 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research reported 183,237 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 73,602 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 640,389 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,940 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 13,400 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 5,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 41 shares. 4,077 are held by Zebra Cap Limited Liability. Sirios Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Geode Management reported 347,893 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 49,445 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).