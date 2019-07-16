Btim Stake In Zoetis (ZTS) Was Raised; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.05M, down from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 1.49 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

Btim Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 863.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 32,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,630 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 1.16 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 80,564 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Autus Asset Management Lc invested in 1.41% or 85,017 shares. 62,669 are held by Suntrust Banks. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 80,230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com owns 19,167 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 86,950 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Texas-based Ranger Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.09% or 164,471 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 2,854 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp owns 1.48% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.92 million shares. South Street Advsr Ltd owns 2,395 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,538 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.26% or 126,593 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited holds 0.06% or 3,613 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 41,448 shares to 68,762 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 13,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,049 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Oneok (OKE) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONEOK to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK’s Ambitious Dividend Growth Plan at Risk? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $147.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Capital Ct invested in 816,125 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,600 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Aull Monroe Corporation invested in 11,246 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 175,190 shares. 156,222 are owned by D E Shaw & Co. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 31,184 shares stake. Cookson Peirce & Comm has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.56M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Com invested in 0% or 80 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 2,000 shares stake. Sei Investments Communications holds 101,756 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 21,507 are owned by Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated, California-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. Zeke Capital Llc reported 10,553 shares stake.