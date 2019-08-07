Btim Stake In Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Was Has Raised; As Allstate (ALL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Stake

Btim Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 7,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 220,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 212,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 21,280 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 23/03/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 154,234 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 138,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.15% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 3,305 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,622 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,197 shares. Diversified holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,192 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.09% or 103,710 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 875,840 shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.31% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,650 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt stated it has 221,382 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 859 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Central Bank & Trust Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Massachusetts-based Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Riverhead Management Ltd invested in 89,618 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.25% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30,410 shares to 76,527 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,497 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 1,311 shares to 101,212 shares, valued at $73.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 41,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,762 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $26,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,400 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Victory Cap owns 67,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 47 shares. Barry Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 4,750 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 7,819 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 215 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). 220,088 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 18,395 shares. 26,038 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Blackrock Inc holds 1.11M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 21,840 shares.