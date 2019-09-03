Btim Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Has Increased as Valuation Declined; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stake by $711,068 as Share Price Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.94. About 116,802 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

Btim Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 7,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 220,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 212,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 9,456 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program; 20/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Digs into Market Data – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fall in Love With Your Car Again Without Breaking the Bank – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “eXp Realty Preferred Partners to Provide Marketplace for Home-buying Services – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BBSI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BBSI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTION — Washington Trust Announces Date for 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 52,009 shares to 237,509 shares, valued at $59.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,146 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Prtn Lc holds 749,545 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 30,355 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 25,740 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). 5,002 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsr. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,314 shares. 6,734 were reported by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 5,381 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Fiduciary Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,900 shares. 829,844 were accumulated by Washington. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc reported 15,049 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 19 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,799 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $26,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.72% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 467,767 shares. State Street invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). 680 were reported by Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc). Nuance Invests Limited Com holds 1.18% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 384,753 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.02% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 62,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 367,802 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 27,403 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 20,839 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 61,814 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

