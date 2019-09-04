Btim Stake in Stryker (SYK) Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Maintained by Capital Growth Management Lp

Btim Corp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 398,155 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.64 million, up from 388,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 1.10 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,635 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 223,104 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp has 3,076 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 5,600 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 26,096 shares stake. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 3,212 shares. Arrow Financial has invested 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Checchi Cap Advisers holds 2,569 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 276,058 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited stated it has 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Howe Rusling reported 119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv, a West Virginia-based fund reported 31,309 shares. Garnet Equity Holdg Incorporated reported 40,000 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 306,672 shares to 241,433 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 18,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,325 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 21,398 are held by Texas Yale Cap. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited owns 1,060 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Thompson Rubinstein Inc Or has 27,849 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. First Merchants holds 57,490 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation, a South Carolina-based fund reported 2,195 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Asset has 0.19% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,400 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,575 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Parsec Fincl Management reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Blair William And Il reported 545,181 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,481 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.