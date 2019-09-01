Btim Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Lowered by $551,096; Interocean Capital Has Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $767,247; Stock Price Rose

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 328,518 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18 million, down from 333,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 80,744 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 84,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 23/05/2018 – Halozyme at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,008 shares to 337,282 shares, valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Etf (IEMG) by 29,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12,625 shares to 516,240 shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 64,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.