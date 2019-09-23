Btim Raised Its Unifirst Corp/Ma (UNF) Position by $4.19 Million as Shares Rose; Lubar & Company Lowered Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake by $4.19 Million; Stock Value Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Unifirst Corp/Ma (UNF) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 22,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 218,923 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.28M, up from 196,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Unifirst Corp/Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 156,512 shares traded or 27.93% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. It closed at $8.43 lastly. It is up 40.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 261,702 shares to 417,484 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 10,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,530 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shoe Carnival, LGI Homes, and Unifirst Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UniFirst Wins Stevie Award for Recruitment Initiative of the Year – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.