Btim Raised Its Tech Data (TECD) Stake; Investors Title Co (ITIC) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Investors Title Co (ITIC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 24 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 21 cut down and sold their holdings in Investors Title Co. The funds in our database now possess: 811,926 shares, up from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Investors Title Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 19 New Position: 5.

Btim Corp increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp acquired 3,378 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Btim Corp holds 292,864 shares with $29.99M value, up from 289,486 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 267,173 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky

Btim Corp decreased Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 7,966 shares to 604,691 valued at $51.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,388 shares and now owns 471,667 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Element Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 10,000 shares. Ftb has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 589 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 16,092 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 14,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Pcl invested in 0.01% or 89,391 shares. Schroder Mgmt invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 25,338 shares. Amer Century Incorporated invested 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company has market cap of $296.35 million. It underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services in connection with tax-deferred real property exchange; serves as a qualified intermediary in like-kind exchanges of real or personal property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction; and performs duties, including drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

Markel Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company for 213,300 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 6,374 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Biglari Capital Corp. has 0.18% invested in the company for 9,550 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 6,945 shares traded or 128.83% up from the average. Investors Title Company (ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

