Btim Position in Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) Has Upped by $691,900 as Stock Declined; Encompass Capital Advisors Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) Boosted as Valuation Declined

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 14.14 million shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE

Btim Corp increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 437,720 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, up from 419,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 106,509 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 32,285 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Resource Fund has 1.54% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Waratah Advsrs has 215,193 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg reported 682,572 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kamunting Street Capital Limited Partnership owns 10,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 345,643 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Caymus Capital Prtn LP has 1.45 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.08% or 12.55 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc has invested 0.25% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Oakbrook Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Oakworth Cap invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability accumulated 14,060 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53M shares to 981,407 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 566,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,221 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7,720 shares to 219,900 shares, valued at $35.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 33,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,552 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

