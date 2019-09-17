Btim Position in Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) Has Lifted by $535,392; Wedgewood Partners Lowered Visa (V) Position by $14.95 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 86,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 607,588 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.45M, down from 693,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.15. About 2.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Btim Corp increased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 5,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 247,344 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.67M, up from 241,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.02. About 314,131 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 62,166 shares to 225,878 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 18,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,150 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).