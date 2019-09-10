Btim Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Lowered by $449,075; As Moelis & Company (MC) Market Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Position by $37.46 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 51,720 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 55,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.61. About 642,011 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (MC) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 913,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 6.20 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.09M, down from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 319,679 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26,683 shares to 177,724 shares, valued at $63.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 10,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MC’s profit will be $30.31 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.53 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,254 were reported by Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Com. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc holds 429,216 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 3,010 are held by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Williams Jones Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,498 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cleararc Inc accumulated 2,445 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc stated it has 9,270 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 11,829 shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 12,937 shares.