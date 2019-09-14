Btim Lowered Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.73 Million as Market Value Rose; As Patterson Energy (PTEN) Stock Declined, Holder Kahn Brothers Group Upped Its Holding

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 559,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.69M, down from 570,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 260,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.97M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67B, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 3.25 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,307 shares to 556,377 shares, valued at $68.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings.

