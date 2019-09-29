Btim Lowered Stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) as Stock Price Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Holding by $381,810

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 208,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 166,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, down from 374,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 625,904 shares traded or 53.65% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50 million for 61.71 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 179,563 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Btim Corporation reported 166,022 shares stake. 2,419 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 129,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 355,982 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 212 shares. 419,636 are held by Axa. 1.21 million were accumulated by Bamco. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 4,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3,520 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 2,334 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% or 157,156 shares in its portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,753 shares to 118,538 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 12,236 shares to 404,872 shares, valued at $31.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 19,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Henry H accumulated 21,644 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 72,000 shares or 9.15% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 251,881 shares. Truepoint accumulated 1,978 shares. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lourd Cap Limited Liability reported 5,340 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Llc reported 15,059 shares. Bessemer Ltd has 1,475 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Llc reported 99,201 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Everence Cap Mgmt has 11,168 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Com reported 444 shares.