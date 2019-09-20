Btim Lowered Monro (MNRO) Holding by $317,390; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Brown Forman (BF.B) Stake as Stock Were Volatile

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 100,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 113,782 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 213,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 662,238 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 3,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 244,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.83 million, down from 247,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 142,300 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO)

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Still Bullish On Brown-Forman – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 5,217 shares to 70,322 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 14,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tanaka Mgmt invested in 365 shares. Aristotle Boston Lc holds 1.83% or 443,085 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 5,316 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Fmr Lc reported 596,754 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Mgmt Limited Co reported 7,393 shares stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 279,579 shares. 10,795 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap has 0.12% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 37,090 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.02% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 4,679 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Btim reported 244,247 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92 million for 26.01 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.