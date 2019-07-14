Btim Lowered By $13.05 Million Its Waters (WAT) Position; Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Has 0.93 Sentiment

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 15 reduced and sold equity positions in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.04 million shares, down from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Btim Corp decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 17.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp sold 52,009 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Btim Corp holds 237,509 shares with $59.78 million value, down from 289,518 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $15.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Huntington Natl Bank has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 320,836 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0.5% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 949 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc reported 2,155 shares stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 1.16% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 978,584 shares. Hanson & Doremus has 120 shares. Caxton Associate LP reported 2,972 shares. Champlain Prns Llc stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Schroder Gru holds 0.08% or 184,621 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 69,274 shares. Kames Public Limited Company reported 7,573 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cleararc Capital owns 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,759 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. King Ian sold $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180. $2.51M worth of stock was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. 1,312 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $304,423. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26M on Wednesday, February 13. BEAUDOUIN MARK T had sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28M on Friday, January 25.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, January 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Btim Corp increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 13,146 shares to 43,126 valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 6,361 shares and now owns 41,475 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

More notable recent Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (NYSE:MSP) and Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announce Results of Shareholder Vote at Meetings Relating to the Merger of MSP with and into MCN NYSE:MCN – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Commences Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Tender Offer Expiration – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

It closed at $6.58 lastly. It is down 10.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund for 57,000 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 42,406 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 309,027 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 502,279 shares.