Btim Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Last Week LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn has $95 highest and $74 lowest target. $85.67’s average target is 9.26% above currents $78.41 stock price. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Needham. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight”. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, February 15 to “Perform” rating. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) latest ratings:

Btim Corp decreased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 24.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp sold 3,949 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Btim Corp holds 11,899 shares with $2.26M value, down from 15,848 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $106.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $380,000 was made by SUGAR RONALD D on Thursday, February 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, January 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho.

Btim Corp increased Eversource Energy stake by 43,338 shares to 912,769 valued at $64.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) stake by 45,740 shares and now owns 422,635 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) was raised too.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 176.6 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMein (LOGM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 8.38% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.47M shares traded or 189.47% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals