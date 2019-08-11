Btim Lifted Its Rpm International (RPM) Stake; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Position By $3.38 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 60.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 125,200 shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 81,700 shares with $2.25M value, down from 206,900 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $263.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video)

Btim Corp increased Rpm International Inc (RPM) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp acquired 11,784 shares as Rpm International Inc (RPM)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Btim Corp holds 334,869 shares with $19.44M value, up from 323,085 last quarter. Rpm International Inc now has $8.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,674 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 0.16% above currents $68.39 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8200 target. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8.

Btim Corp decreased Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,949 shares to 11,899 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) stake by 11,760 shares and now owns 55,173 shares. Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 1,768 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Regions Corp holds 0% or 7,193 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 115 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 1.22% stake. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Citigroup holds 0% or 21,104 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% or 700 shares. Park Avenue Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,103 shares. Oarsman Capital has 0.73% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 26,429 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.05% or 104,533 shares. Da Davidson Communications, Montana-based fund reported 26,077 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 596,805 shares to 2.19 million valued at $53.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 24,500 shares and now owns 98,000 shares. Bank7 Corp was raised too.

