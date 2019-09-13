Btim Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR); As Knowles (KN) Stock Value Rose, Adirondack Research & Management Upped Its Stake

Btim Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 4,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 174,812 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.11 million, up from 169,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 441,790 shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 690,636 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corp New by 163,489 shares to 92,692 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 185,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,021 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.