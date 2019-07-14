Btim Increases Position in Watts Water Technologies (WTS); Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Share Price Rose While Bp Plc Cut Its Stake by $540,000

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 1.16M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly

Btim Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,286 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, up from 216,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 105,262 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $475.38M for 14.25 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.20% negative EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 60,000 shares to 101,000 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

