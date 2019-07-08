Btim Increased Umb Financial (UMBF) Position by $390,592; Stock Value Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Its Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $1.53 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 2.72 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Btim Corp increased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 6,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 380,153 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 374,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 97,955 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 36,320 shares to 527,707 shares, valued at $36.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,129 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Russell 2000 Tr Etf (IWM).

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UMB Financial (UMBF) Q4 Earnings Disappoint, Provisions Up – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate UMB Financial (UMBF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Zacks.com published: “4 Reasons to Invest in UMB Financial (UMBF) Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UMB Partners with Bottomline Technologies to Offer New Payables Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About UMB Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UMBF) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 68,385 shares. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 6,894 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 29,117 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc has invested 0.09% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Sei Invs Communication has invested 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Prudential Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 910,531 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 31,701 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,500 shares. 1.23 million are held by Northern. 8,221 are owned by Country Club Na. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 46,100 shares. 5,547 were accumulated by Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,546 activity. Murphy Timothy R. also bought $258,520 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30 million for 35.60 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $301,788 activity. $42,663 worth of stock was sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1. $136,520 worth of stock was sold by Goldberg Gary J on Friday, February 1.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 268,025 shares to 337,325 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO).