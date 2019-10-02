Btim Increased Stake in Cdk Global (CDK); Tc Pipelines L.P. (TCP) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Lifted Holding by $728,900 as Stock Price Rose

Btim Corp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 59.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 106,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 284,085 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.05M, up from 177,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 291,100 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines L.P. (TCP) by 116.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 105,699 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDK Global Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “truPayments, LLC Joins CDK Global Partner Program – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) CEO Brian Krzanich on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CDK Global to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veoneer Incorporated by 60,098 shares to 43,022 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 70,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,585 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 449,671 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $177.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc. by 660,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP).

