Btim Increased Position in Roper Industries (ROP); Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Holding by $766,800

Btim Corp increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 19,611 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 17,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital Management holds 0.81% or 69,286 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lifeplan Fincl Gru, Ohio-based fund reported 274 shares. Amer Research &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,445 shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 15,693 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability owns 77,030 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.31% or 1.10 million shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,846 shares. First Merchants reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.79% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 313,280 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,228 shares. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Essex Svcs reported 0.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (NYSE:BXMT) by 99,115 shares to 522,374 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Shares Are Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 269,711 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 0.13% or 345,258 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 25,058 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Norinchukin State Bank The has 19,666 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 95,330 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has 0.88% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,125 shares. Nordea Inv invested in 88,064 shares. Illinois-based Country Tru Fincl Bank has invested 1.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1.86M were reported by Massachusetts Financial Ma. 3,237 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cibc Asset reported 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.08% or 75,437 shares in its portfolio. 915 are held by Caprock Grp Inc Inc.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 130,017 shares to 207,596 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Russell 2000 Tr Etf (IWM) by 107,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,472 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.