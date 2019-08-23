Btim Increased Its Holding in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) by $2.30 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Stake in Mckesson (MCK) by $3.52 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 614.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 30,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,990 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 1.85 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug

Btim Corp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 13,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 241,737 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.02M, up from 227,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $202.56. About 1.34M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 29,600 shares to 67,000 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,060 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

