Btim Holding In Bb&T (BBT) Was Raised; Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose While Sound Shore Management Upped Stake

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 111,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.75M, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 6.80 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Btim Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 14,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 940,703 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.22 million, up from 925,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 7.37M shares traded or 66.40% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 21,200 shares. Fruth Inv holds 21,050 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 813,620 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 44,089 shares. Moreover, Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y has 2.58% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 20,875 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 263,200 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 4,770 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 56,919 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.44% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 55,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 4.00 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 123,604 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,100 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has 12,059 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 120,072 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $198.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,846 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) PT Raised to $56 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Blasting Higher â€” And How to Profit From the Surge – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.