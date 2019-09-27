Btim Has Upped Stake in Medtronic (MDT) by $615,756; Colony Group Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Decreased by $8.32 Million as Stock Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 92.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 45,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 3,760 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 48,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217.9. About 588,466 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

Btim Corp increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 458,500 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65 million, up from 452,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 1.02 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,248 shares to 14,649 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Esg Select Etf (KLD) by 4,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Management has invested 1.67% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 48,980 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.18% or 25,017 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 27,960 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sprucegrove Investment Ltd invested in 107,722 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 45,300 are held by Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Central Bancshares And Trust owns 2,231 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Llc holds 674 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Com holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 25,927 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 1.65% or 968,953 shares. 18,443 are held by Wills Finance Gru. Olstein Mgmt LP holds 1.17% or 74,000 shares. Hexavest accumulated 1.03 million shares.

