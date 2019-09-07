Btim Has Upped Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by $9.03 Million as Stock Declined; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Jana Partners Trimmed Position

Btim Corp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 695.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 155,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 177,998 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 22,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 456,338 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 1.17M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.18% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Montag A Associates stated it has 0.26% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tiedemann Ltd Com holds 16,585 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 204,800 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 21,333 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. First Mercantile reported 0.09% stake. Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.46% stake. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ulysses Lc invested in 771,689 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 42,450 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 128,252 shares. State Street reported 4.21M shares stake. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 666,394 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $180.77M for 9.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,388 shares to 471,667 shares, valued at $38.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,135 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG).