Btim Has Upped Schlumberger N.V. LTD (SLB) Position by $762,390; Kingstown Capital Management LP Position in Ebay (EBAY) Cut by $9.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes

Btim Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger N.V. Ltd (SLB) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 17,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 126,344 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 108,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger N.V. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 79,349 shares to 697,737 shares, valued at $49.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,135 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 127,259 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & Comm reported 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Illinois-based Interactive Advsrs has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,095 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 61,035 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares accumulated 0.04% or 6,649 shares. 827,029 are held by St James Ltd Liability. 21,374 were reported by Estabrook Capital Management. 18,510 are owned by Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,145 shares. Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 30,565 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,280 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 34,289 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Changes to Impact eBay Stock – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic-Commerce Outlook: Rich Valuation Limits Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon passes along costs of French digital tax – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.15% or 586,868 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 7,038 shares. Veritable LP owns 31,459 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.98 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.72% or 1.95 million shares. Private Ocean Lc, California-based fund reported 75 shares. Smithfield Company holds 4,774 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,184 shares. 34,280 are owned by Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 651,674 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co invested in 0% or 6,175 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.15% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 110,332 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.13M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.