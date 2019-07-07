Btim Has Upped Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Position by $704,652 as Stock Value Declined; Granite Investment Partners Lifted First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Position by $572,676

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 106.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 14,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 13,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 87,837 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION

Btim Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 122,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 34,375 shares to 227,926 shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,146 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $60,452. MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 261 shares valued at $41,630 was made by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1. Locoh-Donou Francois had sold 4,036 shares worth $643,757 on Friday, February 1. Rogers Scot Frazier had sold 2,799 shares worth $450,080 on Friday, February 1. WHITE ANA MARIA had sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 70,064 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 42,845 shares. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Com owns 226,040 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 1,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 7 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 31 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gsa Capital Llp accumulated 5,800 shares. Da Davidson & Co has 9,039 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 15,402 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 96,475 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Com reported 207,579 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 8,487 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,700 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Moreover, Victory Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 12,357 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 236,119 shares. Hexavest invested in 3,662 shares. Dubuque National Bank Tru Com invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Sei has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Assetmark holds 484 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 1,132 shares. Principal Group Inc invested in 299,739 shares. 7,806 are owned by Wedge Capital L Lp Nc. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 14,511 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 100,282 shares. Old Bancshares In holds 8,908 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 109,770 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 123,299 shares to 2,052 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,592 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $37,805 activity.

