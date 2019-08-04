Btim Has Trimmed Holding in Ww Grainger (GWW) by $414,600; Pdt Partners Has Cut Holding in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) as Valuation Rose

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 31,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 152,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 184,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 1.64M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 1,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 121,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.46 million, down from 122,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.39. About 463,497 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03M for 15.39 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,146 shares to 43,126 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Finance Advsr accumulated 0.47% or 9,211 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Vanguard Gp has 5.88M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1,283 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel has invested 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The California-based First Republic has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Citigroup holds 0.03% or 111,319 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,502 shares. 1,059 were accumulated by Contravisory Mngmt Incorporated. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 87 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Co Incorporated has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 5,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $40.87M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -218.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 9,347 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.52M shares. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 174,595 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,766 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 124 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 297,113 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company holds 9,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,093 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 12,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 1.10 million shares. Paragon Cap Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake.