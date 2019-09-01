Btim Has Trimmed Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Stake by $7.68 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Mackay Shields Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $330,575

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 150,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 454,185 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21M, down from 604,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 86,344 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,812 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 24,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,408 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $193.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 279,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 968,870 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.13 million for 15.70 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 4,296 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 12,946 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.13% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 2.11M shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Btim invested in 0.32% or 454,185 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated reported 7,820 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 43,555 are owned by D E Shaw Co. Chesley Taft And Assocs Llc has 0.12% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Ftb Advsr holds 807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

