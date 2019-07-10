Btim Has Lowered Its Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $2.47 Million; Karp Capital Management Has Lifted Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $1.09 Million; Shares Declined

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 1.41 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 527,707 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.13 million, down from 564,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 2.13M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Fortinet (FTNT) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Paycom Software, Fortinet, Ceridian HCM, Square and Shopify – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Twitter, ServiceNow, Fortinet, Tactile Systems and Navigant Consulting – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Schedules Annual Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 42,046 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Inc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Intact Inv Mngmt stated it has 20,500 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth has 0.44% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth holds 0.06% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Commerce invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cardinal Mgmt holds 73,426 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 17,961 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has invested 1.56% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Capital City Tru Company Fl owns 0.5% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 17,144 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.9% or 24,663 shares. Sky Ltd has invested 1.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Boys Arnold & Co accumulated 30,443 shares. S R Schill & Associates has invested 0.74% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 15,452 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 32,435 shares to 606,316 shares, valued at $74.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 43,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 662,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).