Btim Has Lowered Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) Holding by $6.63 Million; Share Price Rose; Era Group (ERA) Holding Boosted by Van Den Berg Management I Inc

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 80,924 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) by 38.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 130,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 207,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, down from 337,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 136,226 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares to 450,484 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,876 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

