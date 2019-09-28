Btim Has Increased Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding; India Fund (IFN) Sentiment Is 0.82

Btim Corp increased Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btim Corp acquired 49,363 shares as Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Btim Corp holds 558,303 shares with $14.87 million value, up from 508,940 last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc now has $8.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 2.42 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH

India Fund Inc (IFN) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 18 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 22 reduced and sold their stakes in India Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 7.44 million shares, down from 7.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding India Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 10 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

Among 2 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27’s average target is 8.56% above currents $24.87 stock price. Juniper Networks had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Btim Corp decreased Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) stake by 7,222 shares to 365,032 valued at $17.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,626 shares and now owns 734,930 shares. Veoneer Incorporated was reduced too.

The India Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $551.81 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It has a 66.59 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 71,623 shares traded. The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) has declined 12.79% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.