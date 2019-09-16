Btim Has Cut Rpm International (RPM) Holding by $1.99 Million as Stock Rose; As Fuller H B Co (FUL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 185,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 326,899 shares traded or 2.69% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 32,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 302,196 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.47M, down from 334,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 284,482 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 50.31 million shares or 1.69% more from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Champlain Partners Limited Liability, Us-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 23,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,564 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 31,408 shares in its portfolio. 140,954 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company. Lpl Ltd holds 0% or 7,268 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 78,339 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0% or 176,138 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.47% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.