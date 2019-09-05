Btim Has Cut Quaker Chemical (KWR) Holding; GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHAR (GWWTF) SI Decreased By 42.64%

Btim Corp decreased Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) stake by 20.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp sold 13,305 shares as Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)’s stock declined 15.68%. The Btim Corp holds 51,049 shares with $10.23 million value, down from 64,354 last quarter. Quaker Chemical Corp now has $2.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 85,077 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Quaker Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KWR); 01/05/2018 – Fluid Solutions to Address Steel Manufacturing’s Most Challenging Processes; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 09/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Raises Quarterly Dividend to 37c Vs. 35.5c; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Quaker Chemical; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). 2,205 are held by Highland Management Ltd Partnership. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) or 13,000 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,310 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 20,576 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Synovus Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Advisory Ntwk Limited Com accumulated 1,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 11,533 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability stated it has 25,293 shares. Blair William Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Raymond James Svcs Advsr has 0% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR).

Btim Corp increased Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) stake by 8,135 shares to 181,010 valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) stake by 12,625 shares and now owns 516,240 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

Analysts await Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.58 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.6 per share. KWR’s profit will be $27.33M for 24.85 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Quaker Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.