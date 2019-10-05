Btim Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Ares Management Lowered Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Position

Ares Management Llc decreased Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) stake by 74.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC)’s stock declined 0.93%. The Ares Management Llc holds 70,437 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 279,969 last quarter. Golub Cap Bdc Inc now has $2.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 597,700 shares traded or 180.22% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Btim Corp decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btim Corp sold 10,208 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Btim Corp holds 559,948 shares with $94.69M value, down from 570,156 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $108.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 8,000 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 5,500 shares. 15,100 were accumulated by Mgmt. Novare Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 74,725 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 200,159 shares. M&R Cap Management accumulated 140 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 172,325 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 307,686 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,456 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc reported 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1,651 shares stake. Cornerstone has invested 0.32% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.40M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Closes Merger with Golub Capital Investment Corporation – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Merger With Golub Capital Investment Corporation – Stockhouse” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golub Capital BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183’s average target is 17.07% above currents $156.32 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 17. Bank of America maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Btim Corp increased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 8,429 shares to 471,669 valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) stake by 29,850 shares and now owns 123,521 shares. Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was raised too.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Union Pacific’s (NYSE:UNP) Shareholders Feel About The 54% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Expectations For Peak Trucking Spot Rates Continue To Moderate – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting My Union Pacific Sell Ratings – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.