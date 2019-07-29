Btim Decreased Its Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Stake; Nuvectra (NVTR) Shorts Down By 22.43%

Btim Corp decreased Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) stake by 24.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btim Corp sold 150,654 shares as Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE)’s stock declined 5.44%. The Btim Corp holds 454,185 shares with $23.21 million value, down from 604,839 last quarter. Franklin Electric Co Inc now has $2.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 98,176 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) had a decrease of 22.43% in short interest. NVTR’s SI was 503,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.43% from 649,000 shares previously. With 328,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s short sellers to cover NVTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 501,070 shares traded or 17.53% up from the average. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has declined 69.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 06/03/2018 Nuvectra 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 3.6% Position in Nuvectra; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Nuvectra; 08/03/2018 – Soin Neuroscience commences a clinical case series with Nuvectra’s Algovita spinal cord stimulator for back pain; 05/04/2018 – Nuvectra at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 2.5% Position in Nuvectra; 21/05/2018 – Nuvectra at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nuvectra Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVTR); 02/05/2018 – Nuvectra 1Q Loss/Shr 84c; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Nuvectra

More notable recent Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Nuvectra (NVTR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nuvectra has $18 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18’s average target is 749.06% above currents $2.12 stock price. Nuvectra had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $1800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company has market cap of $37.74 million. The firm offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder.

Btim Corp increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 43,907 shares to 778,239 valued at $51.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 8,138 shares and now owns 496,697 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FMC, FELE, NWBI, SBT, PETS, VALU – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Schedules Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.88M for 16.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office has invested 0.08% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 2,610 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) or 1,242 shares. First Bank Of Omaha has 0.28% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 81,522 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 9,568 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 53,396 shares. 35,698 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Northern Trust Corp reported 603,221 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability holds 11,883 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). The Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Illinois-based Channing Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.9% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Voya Inv Mngmt Llc invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).