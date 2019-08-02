Btim Cut Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $826,348 as Market Value Rose; C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position Has Increased by Wedgewood Partners Inc

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 1.97 million shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 4,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 14/03/2018 – The move follows a similar ban by Facebook earlier this year; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 13,619 shares to 223,414 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 24,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth holds 33,399 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.09% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Davis Partners Llc accumulated 175,000 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 2.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Cap Management reported 17,954 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Lc reported 25,052 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc stated it has 2.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 4,538 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il accumulated 22,597 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,077 shares. Artemis Inv Llp invested in 376,261 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 458,065 shares. Axiom Investors Limited Liability De owns 248,122 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 620 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 235,790 shares to 890,262 shares, valued at $87.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 178,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,311 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,815 are owned by Pennsylvania. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.08% or 10,099 shares. 32,818 were accumulated by Blair William Com Il. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 3.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Utah Retirement invested in 25,802 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates has 206,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Tru owns 72 shares. Fmr holds 0.08% or 8.13M shares in its portfolio. Caprock Incorporated owns 12,580 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0.02% or 43,175 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 26,202 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc owns 709,108 shares. Asset Management One Communication Limited stated it has 68,167 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES. Kass Jordan T had sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487 on Wednesday, February 6. Freeman Angela K. sold 2,914 shares worth $265,189. $99,985 worth of stock was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr on Thursday, May 9.