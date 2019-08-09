Btim Cut Its Holding in Ball (BLL) by $394,383; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $3.11 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 92,321 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $18.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.5. About 2.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company stated it has 25,270 shares. Peoples Service Corporation stated it has 1,515 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. 5,409 are owned by Staley Capital Advisers. New York-based Edgewood Limited Com has invested 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horizon Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mathes Co has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Fernwood Management Lc has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.47% or 345 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Oakwood Cap Management Ca has invested 3.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas owns 605 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 1,972 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Company has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,711 shares. Washington has 3.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 10,971 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 72.35 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 2,983 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America (NYSE:LH) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos (NYSE:LOW).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 4,902 shares to 164,424 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 21,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity.