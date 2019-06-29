Btim Cut Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holding by $2.47 Million as Shares Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Page Arthur B Has Increased by $786,760 Its Position

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 527,707 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.13M, down from 564,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 7.11 million shares traded or 137.27% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 32,830 shares to 36,630 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Appoints Martin S. Craighead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Emerson Electric Looks Like a Good Value – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emerson (EMR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lowers FY19 View – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.74 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,467 are held by Country Tru State Bank. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 37,421 were reported by First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 0.22% or 4,509 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.29% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 131,515 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company has 24,863 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Advsrs Asset Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 98,485 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc owns 57,929 shares. Stephens Ar holds 93,039 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,327 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 205 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,349 shares in its portfolio.