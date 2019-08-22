Btim Cut Holding in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) by $799,680; Fil LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Share Price Rose

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 55,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 417,975 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 22,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 64,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.85M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.21 million for 19.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 4,649 shares. 16,975 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited. Missouri-based Scout Invs has invested 0.07% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 180,235 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 433 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 420 shares. Sei Invests owns 449,346 shares. Millennium Llc holds 0.1% or 943,074 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Communication Ma has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 8,271 shares. Mar Vista Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 188,668 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 9,027 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 11,042 shares. First Mercantile reported 3,560 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,186 shares to 327,817 shares, valued at $81.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on January 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Core Laboratories Remains Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories Will Continue To Be Steady – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Limited Com reported 191 shares stake. Lvm Cap Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,426 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 95,550 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.3% or 76,660 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company stated it has 420 shares. Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 625 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 472 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.47% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,396 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,700 shares. Assetmark holds 73,108 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 100,074 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 15,431 shares to 624,895 shares, valued at $74.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 41,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.